Odisha reports 205 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 205 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1047003. Khordha district registered the Highest of 107 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 10 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 20th November

New Positive Cases: 205

Of which 0-18 years: 45

In quarantine: 119

Local contacts: 86

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 5

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Balangir: 1

4. Boudh: 5

5. Cuttack: 10

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Ganjam: 1

8. Jagatsinghpur: 3

9. Jajpur: 6

10. Kalahandi: 3

11. Kendrapada: 2

12. Keonjhar: 2

13. Khurda: 107

14. Mayurbhanj: 5

15. Nayagarh: 4

16. Puri: 1

17. Rayagada: 1

18. Sonepur: 1

19. Sundargarh: 22

20. State Pool: 24

New recoveries: 263

Cumulative tested: 23228186

Positive: 1047003

Recovered: 1036230

Active cases: 2327