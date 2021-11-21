Odisha reports 205 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 205 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1047003. Khordha district registered the Highest of 107 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 10 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 20th November
New Positive Cases: 205
Of which 0-18 years: 45
In quarantine: 119
Local contacts: 86
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 5
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Balangir: 1
4. Boudh: 5
5. Cuttack: 10
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Ganjam: 1
8. Jagatsinghpur: 3
9. Jajpur: 6
10. Kalahandi: 3
11. Kendrapada: 2
12. Keonjhar: 2
13. Khurda: 107
14. Mayurbhanj: 5
15. Nayagarh: 4
16. Puri: 1
17. Rayagada: 1
18. Sonepur: 1
19. Sundargarh: 22
20. State Pool: 24
New recoveries: 263
Cumulative tested: 23228186
Positive: 1047003
Recovered: 1036230
Active cases: 2327