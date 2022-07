Bhubaneswar : Another 204 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital today, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.

District-wise Covid recovery:

99 from Khordha

35 from Cuttack

12 from Sundargarh

10 from Sambalpur

8 from Baleswar

5 from Puri

3 from Bargarh

2 from Nayagarh

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Rayagada

25 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1280954