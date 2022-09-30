Odisha reports 203 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 203 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 29th Sept
New Positive Cases: 203
Of which 0-18 years: 20
In quarantine: 119
Local contacts: 84
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 12
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Balangir: 2
6. Cuttack: 19
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Gajapati: 6
9. Ganjam: 4
10. Jagatsinghpur: 9
11. Jajpur: 4
12. Jharsuguda: 1
13. Kalahandi: 4
14. Kandhamal: 2
15. Kendrapada: 1
16. Keonjhar: 4
17. Khurda: 46
18. Mayurbhanj: 11
19. Nawarangpur: 3
20. Nayagarh: 5
21. Nuapada: 3
22. Puri: 9
23. Rayagada: 1
24. Sambalpur: 12
25. Sonepur: 3
26. Sundargarh: 25
27. State Pool: 10
New recoveries: 181
Cumulative tested: 33576833
Positive: 1334090
Recovered: 1323437
Active cases: 1407