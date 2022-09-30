Odisha reports 203 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 203 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 29th Sept

New Positive Cases: 203

Of which 0-18 years: 20

In quarantine: 119

Local contacts: 84

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 2

6. Cuttack: 19

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Gajapati: 6

9. Ganjam: 4

10. Jagatsinghpur: 9

11. Jajpur: 4

12. Jharsuguda: 1

13. Kalahandi: 4

14. Kandhamal: 2

15. Kendrapada: 1

16. Keonjhar: 4

17. Khurda: 46

18. Mayurbhanj: 11

19. Nawarangpur: 3

20. Nayagarh: 5

21. Nuapada: 3

22. Puri: 9

23. Rayagada: 1

24. Sambalpur: 12

25. Sonepur: 3

26. Sundargarh: 25

27. State Pool: 10

New recoveries: 181

Cumulative tested: 33576833

Positive: 1334090

Recovered: 1323437

Active cases: 1407