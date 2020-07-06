Odisha reports 2 more COVID19 deaths, Death toll at 38

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 2 COVID19 deaths; 1 from Ganjam & 1 from Jajpur. Death toll at 38.

Details of two COVID19 positive patients who died while under treatment in hospital.

Regret to report the demise of two Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospital.

1. Male aged 77 years of Ganjam district, who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2. Male aged 64 years of Jajpur district, who was also a patient of Diabetes.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 245 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; state tally reaches 9526. Of the total 456 Covid 19 cases, 147 are local contacts while 309 cases were reported from quarantine centres.

