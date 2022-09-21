Odisha reports 199 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 199 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 20th Sept

New Positive Cases: 199

Of which 0-18 years: 40

In quarantine: 116

Local contacts: 83

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 7

2. Bargarh: 8

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Balangir: 5

5. Cuttack: 16

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Gajapati: 3

8. Ganjam: 5

9. Jagatsinghpur: 3

10. Jajpur: 4

11. Kandhamal: 4

12. Kendrapada: 4

13. Keonjhar: 8

14. Khurda: 39

15. Koraput: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 7

17. Nawarangpur: 4

18. Nayagarh: 9

19. Nuapada: 3

20. Puri: 10

21. Sambalpur: 4

22. Sonepur: 2

23. Sundargarh: 41

24. State Pool: 8

New recoveries: 250

Cumulative tested: 33459542

Positive: 1332281

Recovered: 1321594

Active cases: 1448