Odisha reports 199 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 199 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 20th Sept
New Positive Cases: 199
Of which 0-18 years: 40
In quarantine: 116
Local contacts: 83
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 7
2. Bargarh: 8
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Balangir: 5
5. Cuttack: 16
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Gajapati: 3
8. Ganjam: 5
9. Jagatsinghpur: 3
10. Jajpur: 4
11. Kandhamal: 4
12. Kendrapada: 4
13. Keonjhar: 8
14. Khurda: 39
15. Koraput: 1
16. Mayurbhanj: 7
17. Nawarangpur: 4
18. Nayagarh: 9
19. Nuapada: 3
20. Puri: 10
21. Sambalpur: 4
22. Sonepur: 2
23. Sundargarh: 41
24. State Pool: 8
New recoveries: 250
Cumulative tested: 33459542
Positive: 1332281
Recovered: 1321594
Active cases: 1448