Odisha reports 198 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours;total caseload rises to 3,30,690

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 198 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 115 quarantine cases & 83 are local contact cases. State’s total caseload rises to 3,30,690. Two more COVID19 patients succumb to the deadly virus in Odisha; toll mounts to 1887.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 34
2. Balasore: 3
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 14
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 9
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 4
10. Jajpur: 6
11. Jharsuguda: 5
12. Kalahandi: 2
13. Kendrapada: 4
14. Keonjhar: 19
15. Khurda: 17
16. Mayurbhanj: 11
17. Nawarangpur: 1
18. Nayagarh: 2
19. Nuapada: 2
20. Puri: 9
21. Sambalpur: 9
22. Sonepur: 3
23. Sundargarh: 23
24. State Pool: 4
New recoveries: 298
Cumulative tested: 7044883
Positive: 330690
Recovered: 326507
Active cases: 2243