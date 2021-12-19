Odisha reports 193 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 193 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1052834. Khordha district registered the Highest of 107 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 17 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 18th December
New Positive Cases: 193
Of which 0-18 years: 34
In quarantine: 112
Local contacts: 81
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Bhadrak: 3
3. Cuttack: 17
4. Deogarh: 3
5. Gajapati: 2
6. Jagatsinghpur: 4
7. Jajpur: 3
8. Jharsuguda: 4
9. Kendrapada: 3
10. Khurda: 107
11. Mayurbhanj: 3
12. Nayagarh: 1
13. Puri: 2
14. Rayagada: 1
15. Sambalpur: 8
16. Sonepur: 1
17. Sundargarh: 4
18. State Pool: 26
New recoveries: 219
Cumulative tested: 24829634
Positive: 1052834
Recovered: 1042443
Active cases: 1894