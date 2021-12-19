Odisha reports 193 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 193 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1052834. Khordha district registered the Highest of 107 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 17 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 18th December

New Positive Cases: 193

Of which 0-18 years: 34

In quarantine: 112

Local contacts: 81

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Bhadrak: 3

3. Cuttack: 17

4. Deogarh: 3

5. Gajapati: 2

6. Jagatsinghpur: 4

7. Jajpur: 3

8. Jharsuguda: 4

9. Kendrapada: 3

10. Khurda: 107

11. Mayurbhanj: 3

12. Nayagarh: 1

13. Puri: 2

14. Rayagada: 1

15. Sambalpur: 8

16. Sonepur: 1

17. Sundargarh: 4

18. State Pool: 26

New recoveries: 219

Cumulative tested: 24829634

Positive: 1052834

Recovered: 1042443

Active cases: 1894