Odisha reports 191 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 191 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1048683. Khordha district registered the Highest of 87 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 13 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 27th November
New Positive Cases: 191
Of which 0-18 years: 33
In quarantine: 112
Local contacts: 79
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 10
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Balangir: 1
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 13
7. Ganjam: 1
8. Jagatsinghpur: 2
9. Jajpur: 7
10. Jharsuguda: 4
11. Kendrapada: 2
12. Keonjhar: 1
13. Khurda: 87
14. Koraput: 1
15. Mayurbhanj: 4
16. Nayagarh: 1
17. Nuapada: 1
18. Puri: 4
19. Sambalpur: 9
20. Sonepur: 3
21. Sundargarh: 13
22. State Pool: 21
New recoveries: 255
Cumulative tested: 23625546
Positive: 1048683
Recovered: 1037864
Active cases: 2359