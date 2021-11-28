Odisha reports 191 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 191 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1048683. Khordha district registered the Highest of 87 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 13 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 27th November

New Positive Cases: 191

Of which 0-18 years: 33

In quarantine: 112

Local contacts: 79

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 10

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Balangir: 1

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 13

7. Ganjam: 1

8. Jagatsinghpur: 2

9. Jajpur: 7

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Kendrapada: 2

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 87

14. Koraput: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 4

16. Nayagarh: 1

17. Nuapada: 1

18. Puri: 4

19. Sambalpur: 9

20. Sonepur: 3

21. Sundargarh: 13

22. State Pool: 21

New recoveries: 255

Cumulative tested: 23625546

Positive: 1048683

Recovered: 1037864

Active cases: 2359