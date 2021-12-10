Odisha reports 191 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 286 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1051241. Khordha district registered the Highest of 147 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 17 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 9th December
New Positive Cases: 286
Of which 0-18 years: 40
In quarantine: 168
Local contacts: 118
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 3
3. Cuttack: 17
4. Dhenkanal: 9
5. Ganjam: 5
6. Jagatsinghpur: 3
7. Jajpur: 4
8. Jharsuguda: 5
9. Kendrapada: 4
10. Keonjhar: 3
11. Khurda: 147
12. Mayurbhanj: 21
13. Nayagarh: 1
14. Puri: 8
15. Sambalpur: 6
16. Sundargarh: 15
17. State Pool: 34
New recoveries: 217
Cumulative tested: 24300512
Positive: 1051241
Recovered: 1040620
Active cases: 2137