Odisha reports 189 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 189 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1050249. Khordha district registered the Highest of 83 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 9 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 4th December
New Positive Cases: 189
Of which 0-18 years: 25
In quarantine: 113
Local contacts: 76
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 3
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Cuttack: 9
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Dhenkanal: 3
8. Gajapati: 2
9. Ganjam: 3
10. Jagatsinghpur: 2
11. Jajpur: 14
12. Jharsuguda: 2
13. Kendrapada: 3
14. Khurda: 83
15. Mayurbhanj: 13
16. Puri: 2
17. Sambalpur: 12
18. Sonepur: 1
19. Sundargarh: 12
20. State Pool: 19
New recoveries: 257
Cumulative tested: 24023955
Positive: 1050249
Recovered: 1039461
Active cases: 2313