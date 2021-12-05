Odisha reports 189 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 189 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1050249. Khordha district registered the Highest of 83 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 9 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 4th December

New Positive Cases: 189

Of which 0-18 years: 25

In quarantine: 113

Local contacts: 76

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Cuttack: 9

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Dhenkanal: 3

8. Gajapati: 2

9. Ganjam: 3

10. Jagatsinghpur: 2

11. Jajpur: 14

12. Jharsuguda: 2

13. Kendrapada: 3

14. Khurda: 83

15. Mayurbhanj: 13

16. Puri: 2

17. Sambalpur: 12

18. Sonepur: 1

19. Sundargarh: 12

20. State Pool: 19

New recoveries: 257

Cumulative tested: 24023955

Positive: 1050249

Recovered: 1039461

Active cases: 2313