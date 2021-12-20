Odisha reports 186 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 186 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1053020. Khordha district registered the Highest of 94 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 18 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 19th December

New Positive Cases: 186

Of which 0-18 years: 39

In quarantine: 109

Local contacts: 77

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 1

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Cuttack: 18

6. Deogarh: 5

7. Gajapati: 2

8. Ganjam: 1

9. Jagatsinghpur: 3

10. Jajpur: 2

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kendrapada: 1

13. Khurda: 94

14. Mayurbhanj: 5

15. Nayagarh: 2

16. Puri: 2

17. Rayagada: 3

18. Sambalpur: 8

19. Sundargarh: 7

20. State Pool: 23

New recoveries: 258

Cumulative tested: 24883860

Positive: 1053020

Recovered: 1042701

Active cases: 1821