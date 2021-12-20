Odisha reports 186 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 186 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1053020. Khordha district registered the Highest of 94 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 18 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 19th December
New Positive Cases: 186
Of which 0-18 years: 39
In quarantine: 109
Local contacts: 77
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 1
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Cuttack: 18
6. Deogarh: 5
7. Gajapati: 2
8. Ganjam: 1
9. Jagatsinghpur: 3
10. Jajpur: 2
11. Jharsuguda: 2
12. Kendrapada: 1
13. Khurda: 94
14. Mayurbhanj: 5
15. Nayagarh: 2
16. Puri: 2
17. Rayagada: 3
18. Sambalpur: 8
19. Sundargarh: 7
20. State Pool: 23
New recoveries: 258
Cumulative tested: 24883860
Positive: 1053020
Recovered: 1042701
Active cases: 1821