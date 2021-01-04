Odisha reports 183 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; total caseload rises to 3,30,492

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 183 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 106 quarantine cases & 77 are local contact cases. State’s total caseload rises to 3,30,492. Two more COVID19 patients succumb to the deadly virus in Odisha; toll mounts to 1885.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 24

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 9

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 6

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 6

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 5

12. Jagatsinghpur: 5

13. Jajpur: 11

14. Jharsuguda: 8

15. Kalahandi: 3

16. Kandhamal: 1

17. Kendrapada: 10

18. Keonjhar: 1

19. Khurda: 14

20. Malkangiri: 1

21. Mayurbhanj: 5

22. Nuapada: 10

23. Puri: 6

24. Sambalpur: 10

25. Sonepur: 2

26. Sundargarh: 32

27. State Pool: 5

New recoveries: 244

Cumulative tested: 7028873

Positive: 330492

Recovered: 326209

Active cases: 2345

Related

comments