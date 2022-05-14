Odisha Reports 18 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 18 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288290. Khordha district registered the Highest of 1 COVID19 infections followed by Nuapada district with 13 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 13th May
New Positive Cases: 18
Of which 0-18 years: 13
In quarantine: 5
Local contacts: 13
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Cuttack: 2
2. Khurda: 1
3. Nuapada: 13
4. Rayagada: 1
5. Sundargarh: 1
New recoveries: 8
Cumulative tested: 31515638
Positive: 1288290
Recovered: 1278980
Active cases: 131