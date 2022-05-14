Odisha Reports 18 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 18 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288290. Khordha district registered the Highest of 1 COVID19 infections followed by Nuapada district with 13 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 13th May

New Positive Cases: 18

Of which 0-18 years: 13

In quarantine: 5

Local contacts: 13

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 2

2. Khurda: 1

3. Nuapada: 13

4. Rayagada: 1

5. Sundargarh: 1

New recoveries: 8

Cumulative tested: 31515638

Positive: 1288290

Recovered: 1278980

Active cases: 131