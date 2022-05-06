Odisha reports 18 new positive cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 14 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288117. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 1 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 5th May
New Positive Cases: 14
Of which 0-18 years: 2
In quarantine: 8
Local contacts: 6
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Bargarh: 1
2. Balangir: 2
3. Deogarh: 1
4. Gajapati: 3
5. Jajpur: 1
6. Kandhamal: 2
7. Khurda: 2
8. Nuapada: 1
9. Sambalpur: 1
New recoveries: 14
Cumulative tested: 31395428
Positive: 1288117
Recovered: 1278839
Active cases: 99