Odisha reports 18 new positive cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 14 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288117. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 5th May

New Positive Cases: 14

Of which 0-18 years: 2

In quarantine: 8

Local contacts: 6

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Bargarh: 1

2. Balangir: 2

3. Deogarh: 1

4. Gajapati: 3

5. Jajpur: 1

6. Kandhamal: 2

7. Khurda: 2

8. Nuapada: 1

9. Sambalpur: 1

New recoveries: 14

Cumulative tested: 31395428

Positive: 1288117

Recovered: 1278839

Active cases: 99