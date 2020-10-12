Odisha reports 18 deaths due to COVID19 Today, Toll rises to 1,040

Bhubaneswar: 18 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hrs. Toll rises to 1,040.
Demise of eighteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.
1.A 55-year old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.
2.A 60-year old male of Balasore district.
3.A 64-year old male of Balasore district.
4.A 65-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypothyroidism.
5.A 72-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.
6.A 55-year old male of Cuttack district.
7.A 68-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
8.A 53-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
9.A 66-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
10. A 60-year old male of Jagatsinghpur district.
11. An 85-year old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
12.A 28-year old female of Jajpur district.
13.A 40-year old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.
14. An 80-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.
15. A 55-year old male of Nabarangpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
16. A 53-year old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
17. A 65-year old male of Sundergarh district.
18. A 39-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.