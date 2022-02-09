Odisha reports 1712 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1712 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1271523. Khordha district registered the Highest of 257 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 104 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 8th Feb
New Positive Cases: 1712
Of which 0-18 years: 323
In quarantine: 997
Local contacts: 715
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 79
2. Balasore: 54
3. Bargarh: 17
4. Bhadrak: 22
5. Balangir: 31
6. Boudh: 29
7. Cuttack: 104
8. Deogarh: 46
9. Dhenkanal: 49
10. Gajapati: 43
11. Ganjam: 10
12. Jagatsinghpur: 48
13. Jajpur: 53
14. Jharsuguda: 29
15. Kalahandi: 49
16. Kandhamal: 31
17. Kendrapada: 46
18. Keonjhar: 52
19. Khurda: 257
20. Koraput: 118
21. Malkangiri: 3
22. Mayurbhanj: 53
23. Nawarangpur: 26
24. Nayagarh: 45
25. Nuapada: 39
26. Puri: 40
27. Rayagada: 34
28. Sambalpur: 56
29. Sonepur: 54
30. Sundargarh: 147
31. State Pool: 48
New recoveries: 3429
Cumulative tested: 28166786
Positive: 1271523
Recovered: 1245026
Active cases: 17647