Odisha reports 1712 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1712 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1271523. Khordha district registered the Highest of 257 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 104 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 8th Feb

New Positive Cases: 1712

Of which 0-18 years: 323

In quarantine: 997

Local contacts: 715

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 79

2. Balasore: 54

3. Bargarh: 17

4. Bhadrak: 22

5. Balangir: 31

6. Boudh: 29

7. Cuttack: 104

8. Deogarh: 46

9. Dhenkanal: 49

10. Gajapati: 43

11. Ganjam: 10

12. Jagatsinghpur: 48

13. Jajpur: 53

14. Jharsuguda: 29

15. Kalahandi: 49

16. Kandhamal: 31

17. Kendrapada: 46

18. Keonjhar: 52

19. Khurda: 257

20. Koraput: 118

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 53

23. Nawarangpur: 26

24. Nayagarh: 45

25. Nuapada: 39

26. Puri: 40

27. Rayagada: 34

28. Sambalpur: 56

29. Sonepur: 54

30. Sundargarh: 147

31. State Pool: 48

New recoveries: 3429

Cumulative tested: 28166786

Positive: 1271523

Recovered: 1245026

Active cases: 17647