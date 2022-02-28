Odisha reports 171 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 171 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1285038. Khordha district registered the Highest of 23 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 6 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 27th Feb
New Positive Cases: 171
Of which 0-18 years: 34
In quarantine: 98
Local contacts: 73
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 1
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 2
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 6
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 24
11. Ganjam: 1
12. Jagatsinghpur: 3
13. Jajpur: 15
14. Jharsuguda: 21
15. Kalahandi: 3
16. Kandhamal: 1
17. Kendrapada: 1
18. Khurda: 23
19. Koraput: 4
20. Mayurbhanj: 8
21. Nawarangpur: 3
22. Puri: 1
23. Rayagada: 5
24. Sambalpur: 22
25. Sundargarh: 7
26. State Pool: 5
New recoveries: 382
Cumulative tested: 29263056
Positive: 1285038
Recovered: 1273304
Active cases: 2610