Odisha reports 170 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 170 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1042943. Khordha district registered the Highest of 61 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 19 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 4th November
New positives: 170
Of which 0-18 years: 24
In quarantine: 98
Local contacts: 72
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 11
2. Bargarh: 2
3. Bhadrak: 4
4. Balangir: 3
5. Cuttack: 19
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Gajapati: 1
9. Ganjam: 3
10. Jagatsinghpur: 7
11. Jajpur: 8
12. Jharsuguda: 1
13. Kendrapada: 11
14. Keonjhar: 2
15. Khurda: 61
16. Mayurbhanj: 3
17. Puri: 1
18. Sambalpur: 9
19. Sonepur: 3
20. Sundargarh: 5
21. State Pool: 14
New recoveries: 447
Cumulative tested: 22296558
Positive: 1042943
Recovered: 1030889
Active cases: 3651