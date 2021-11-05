Odisha reports 170 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 170 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1042943. Khordha district registered the Highest of 61 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 19 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 4th November

New positives: 170

Of which 0-18 years: 24

In quarantine: 98

Local contacts: 72

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 11

2. Bargarh: 2

3. Bhadrak: 4

4. Balangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 19

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 1

9. Ganjam: 3

10. Jagatsinghpur: 7

11. Jajpur: 8

12. Jharsuguda: 1

13. Kendrapada: 11

14. Keonjhar: 2

15. Khurda: 61

16. Mayurbhanj: 3

17. Puri: 1

18. Sambalpur: 9

19. Sonepur: 3

20. Sundargarh: 5

21. State Pool: 14

New recoveries: 447

Cumulative tested: 22296558

Positive: 1042943

Recovered: 1030889

Active cases: 3651