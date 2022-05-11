Odisha Reports 17 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 17 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288239. Khordha district registered the Highest of 7 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 2 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 10th May

New Positive Cases: 17

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 10

Local contacts: 7

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 2

2. Gajapati: 5

3. Khurda: 7

4. Nayagarh: 1

5. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 52

Cumulative tested: 31469318

Positive: 1288239

Recovered: 1278929

Active cases: 131