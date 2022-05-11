Odisha Reports 17 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 17 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288239. Khordha district registered the Highest of 7 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 2 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 10th May
New Positive Cases: 17
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 10
Local contacts: 7
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Cuttack: 2
2. Gajapati: 5
3. Khurda: 7
4. Nayagarh: 1
5. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 52
Cumulative tested: 31469318
Positive: 1288239
Recovered: 1278929
Active cases: 131