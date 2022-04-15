Odisha reports 17 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 17 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287885. Khurda district registered the Highest of 5 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 2 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 14th April
New Positive Cases: 17
Of which 0-18 years: 3
In quarantine: 10
Local contacts: 7
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 6
2. Kalahandi: 1
3. Kendrapada: 1
4. Khurda: 5
5. Rayagada: 1
6. Sambalpur: 2
7. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 17
Cumulative tested: 31009440
Positive: 1287902
Recovered: 1278605
Active cases: 121