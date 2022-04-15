Odisha reports 17 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 17 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287885. Khurda district registered the Highest of 5 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 2 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 14th April

New Positive Cases: 17

Of which 0-18 years: 3

In quarantine: 10

Local contacts: 7

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 6

2. Kalahandi: 1

3. Kendrapada: 1

4. Khurda: 5

5. Rayagada: 1

6. Sambalpur: 2

7. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 17

Cumulative tested: 31009440

Positive: 1287902

Recovered: 1278605

Active cases: 121