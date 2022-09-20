Odisha reports 164 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 164 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 19th Sept
New Positive Cases: 164
Of which 0-18 years: 43
In quarantine: 97
Local contacts: 67
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Bargarh: 3
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Cuttack: 33
5. Deogarh: 2
6. Dhenkanal: 1
7. Ganjam: 3
8. Jagatsinghpur: 3
9. Jajpur: 5
10. Kalahandi: 4
11. Kandhamal: 10
12. Khurda: 41
13. Koraput: 2
14. Mayurbhanj: 3
15. Nawarangpur: 3
16. Nayagarh: 5
17. Nuapada: 3
18. Puri: 1
19. Sambalpur: 4
20. Sonepur: 4
21. Sundargarh: 21
22. State Pool: 9
New recoveries: 218
Cumulative tested: 33445812
Positive: 1332082
Recovered: 1321344
Active cases: 1499