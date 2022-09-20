Odisha reports 164 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 164 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 19th Sept

New Positive Cases: 164

Of which 0-18 years: 43

In quarantine: 97

Local contacts: 67

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Bargarh: 3

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Cuttack: 33

5. Deogarh: 2

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Ganjam: 3

8. Jagatsinghpur: 3

9. Jajpur: 5

10. Kalahandi: 4

11. Kandhamal: 10

12. Khurda: 41

13. Koraput: 2

14. Mayurbhanj: 3

15. Nawarangpur: 3

16. Nayagarh: 5

17. Nuapada: 3

18. Puri: 1

19. Sambalpur: 4

20. Sonepur: 4

21. Sundargarh: 21

22. State Pool: 9

New recoveries: 218

Cumulative tested: 33445812

Positive: 1332082

Recovered: 1321344

Active cases: 1499