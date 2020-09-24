Odisha reports 16 new COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours, toll mounts to 752

Bhubaneswar: COVID19 claims 16 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 752.
Demise of sixteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.
1. A 43-year old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
2. A 65-year old male of Bhubaneswar.
3. A 76-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
4. A 72-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
5. A 58-year old female of Kendrapada district who was also suffering from Uncontrolled Diabetes.
6. An 82-year old male of Kendrapada district who was also suffering from Uncontrolled Diabetes.
7. A 57-year old male of Khordha district.
8. A 69-year old male of Khordha district.
9. A 58-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.
10. A 54-year old male of Nayagarh district
11. A 79-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
12. A 67-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.
13. An 82-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.
14. A 39-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.
15. A 57-year old male of Rayagada district.
16. A 70-year old male of Subarnapur district.