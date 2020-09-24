Odisha reports 16 new COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours, toll mounts to 752

Bhubaneswar: COVID19 claims 16 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 752.

Demise of sixteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 43-year old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 65-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

3. A 76-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

4. A 72-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

5. A 58-year old female of Kendrapada district who was also suffering from Uncontrolled Diabetes.

6. An 82-year old male of Kendrapada district who was also suffering from Uncontrolled Diabetes.

7. A 57-year old male of Khordha district.

8. A 69-year old male of Khordha district.

9. A 58-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

10. A 54-year old male of Nayagarh district

11. A 79-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

12. A 67-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

13. An 82-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

14. A 39-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

15. A 57-year old male of Rayagada district.

16. A 70-year old male of Subarnapur district.

