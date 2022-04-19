Odisha reports 16 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 16 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287951. Khurda district registered the Highest of 4 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 18th April

New Positive Cases: 16

Of which 0-18 years: 3

In quarantine: 10

Local contacts: 6

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Balangir: 1

3. Kendrapada: 3

4. Khurda: 4

5. Rayagada: 2

6. Sambalpur: 1

7. Sundargarh: 3

8. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 12

Cumulative tested: 31083499

Positive: 1287951

Recovered: 1278664

Active cases: 111