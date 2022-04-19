Odisha reports 16 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 16 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287951. Khurda district registered the Highest of 4 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 1 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 18th April
New Positive Cases: 16
Of which 0-18 years: 3
In quarantine: 10
Local contacts: 6
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Balangir: 1
3. Kendrapada: 3
4. Khurda: 4
5. Rayagada: 2
6. Sambalpur: 1
7. Sundargarh: 3
8. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 12
Cumulative tested: 31083499
Positive: 1287951
Recovered: 1278664
Active cases: 111