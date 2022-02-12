Odisha reports 1539 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1539 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1276114. Khordha district registered the Highest of 223 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 85 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 11th Feb

New Positive Cases: 1539

Of which 0-18 years: 342

In quarantine: 897

Local contacts: 642

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 119

2. Balasore: 40

3. Bargarh: 23

4. Bhadrak: 25

5. Balangir: 10

6. Boudh: 27

7. Cuttack: 85

8. Deogarh: 37

9. Dhenkanal: 11

10. Gajapati: 44

11. Ganjam: 55

12. Jagatsinghpur: 35

13. Jajpur: 50

14. Jharsuguda: 23

15. Kalahandi: 35

16. Kandhamal: 20

17. Kendrapada: 38

18. Keonjhar: 53

19. Khurda: 223

20. Koraput: 72

21. Malkangiri: 1

22. Mayurbhanj: 53

23. Nawarangpur: 32

24. Nayagarh: 36

25. Nuapada: 26

26. Puri: 33

27. Rayagada: 75

28. Sambalpur: 65

29. Sonepur: 17

30. Sundargarh: 124

31. State Pool: 52

New recoveries: 2483

Cumulative tested: 28355937

Positive: 1276114

Recovered: 1253914

Active cases: 13285