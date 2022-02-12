Odisha reports 1539 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1539 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1276114. Khordha district registered the Highest of 223 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 85 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 11th Feb
New Positive Cases: 1539
Of which 0-18 years: 342
In quarantine: 897
Local contacts: 642
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 119
2. Balasore: 40
3. Bargarh: 23
4. Bhadrak: 25
5. Balangir: 10
6. Boudh: 27
7. Cuttack: 85
8. Deogarh: 37
9. Dhenkanal: 11
10. Gajapati: 44
11. Ganjam: 55
12. Jagatsinghpur: 35
13. Jajpur: 50
14. Jharsuguda: 23
15. Kalahandi: 35
16. Kandhamal: 20
17. Kendrapada: 38
18. Keonjhar: 53
19. Khurda: 223
20. Koraput: 72
21. Malkangiri: 1
22. Mayurbhanj: 53
23. Nawarangpur: 32
24. Nayagarh: 36
25. Nuapada: 26
26. Puri: 33
27. Rayagada: 75
28. Sambalpur: 65
29. Sonepur: 17
30. Sundargarh: 124
31. State Pool: 52
New recoveries: 2483
Cumulative tested: 28355937
Positive: 1276114
Recovered: 1253914
Active cases: 13285