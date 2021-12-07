Odisha reports 151 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 151 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1050505. Khordha district registered the Highest of 63 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 6 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 6th December
New Positive Cases: 151
Of which 0-18 years: 12
In quarantine: 89
Local contacts: 62
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 6
6. Dhenkanal: 2
7. Gajapati: 2
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jajpur: 6
10. Jharsuguda: 2
11. Kendrapada: 2
12. Keonjhar: 1
13. Khurda: 63
14. Koraput: 6
15. Mayurbhanj: 3
16. Nayagarh: 1
17. Puri: 10
18. Rayagada: 2
19. Sambalpur: 6
20. Sonepur: 1
21. Sundargarh: 15
22. State Pool: 16
New recoveries: 248
Cumulative tested: 24120891
Positive: 1050505
Recovered: 1039921
Active cases: 2107