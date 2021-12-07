Odisha reports 151 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 151 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1050505. Khordha district registered the Highest of 63 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 6 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 6th December

New Positive Cases: 151

Of which 0-18 years: 12

In quarantine: 89

Local contacts: 62

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 6

6. Dhenkanal: 2

7. Gajapati: 2

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jajpur: 6

10. Jharsuguda: 2

11. Kendrapada: 2

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 63

14. Koraput: 6

15. Mayurbhanj: 3

16. Nayagarh: 1

17. Puri: 10

18. Rayagada: 2

19. Sambalpur: 6

20. Sonepur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 15

22. State Pool: 16

New recoveries: 248

Cumulative tested: 24120891

Positive: 1050505

Recovered: 1039921

Active cases: 2107