Odisha reports 1503 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1503 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1049108. Khordha district registered the Highest of 333 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 83 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 7th Feb

New Positive Cases: 1503

Of which 0-18 years: 329

In quarantine: 873

Local contacts: 630

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 51

2. Balasore: 30

3. Bargarh: 21

4. Bhadrak: 20

5. Balangir: 33

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 83

8. Deogarh: 25

9. Dhenkanal: 42

10. Gajapati: 37

11. Ganjam: 26

12. Jagatsinghpur: 42

13. Jajpur: 55

14. Jharsuguda: 17

15. Kalahandi: 40

16. Kandhamal: 17

17. Kendrapada: 19

18. Keonjhar: 36

19. Khurda: 333

20. Koraput: 2

21. Malkangiri: 8

22. Mayurbhanj: 108

23. Nawarangpur: 19

24. Nayagarh: 53

25. Nuapada: 25

26. Puri: 54

27. Rayagada: 31

28. Sambalpur: 26

29. Sonepur: 22

30. Sundargarh: 157

31. State Pool: 61

New recoveries: 3621

Cumulative tested: 28100765

Positive: 1269811

Recovered: 1241597

Active cases: 19386