Odisha reports 1503 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1503 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1049108. Khordha district registered the Highest of 333 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 83 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 7th Feb
New Positive Cases: 1503
Of which 0-18 years: 329
In quarantine: 873
Local contacts: 630
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 51
2. Balasore: 30
3. Bargarh: 21
4. Bhadrak: 20
5. Balangir: 33
6. Boudh: 10
7. Cuttack: 83
8. Deogarh: 25
9. Dhenkanal: 42
10. Gajapati: 37
11. Ganjam: 26
12. Jagatsinghpur: 42
13. Jajpur: 55
14. Jharsuguda: 17
15. Kalahandi: 40
16. Kandhamal: 17
17. Kendrapada: 19
18. Keonjhar: 36
19. Khurda: 333
20. Koraput: 2
21. Malkangiri: 8
22. Mayurbhanj: 108
23. Nawarangpur: 19
24. Nayagarh: 53
25. Nuapada: 25
26. Puri: 54
27. Rayagada: 31
28. Sambalpur: 26
29. Sonepur: 22
30. Sundargarh: 157
31. State Pool: 61
New recoveries: 3621
Cumulative tested: 28100765
Positive: 1269811
Recovered: 1241597
Active cases: 19386