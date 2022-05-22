Odisha Reports 15 New Covid Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha today reports 15 new covid cases. While, khurdha witnesses 9 covid cases followed with Balasore reports 2 covid cases respectively.
Covid-19 Report For 21st May
New Positive Cases: 15
Of which 0-18 years: 0
In quarantine: 10
Local contacts: 5
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Khurda: 9
3. Sambalpur: 1
4. Sundargarh: 1
5. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 21
Cumulative tested: 31627610
Positive: 1288372
Recovered: 1279083
Active cases: 110