Odisha Reports 15 New Covid Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha today reports 15 new covid cases. While, khurdha witnesses 9 covid cases followed with Balasore reports 2 covid cases respectively.

Covid-19 Report For 21st May

New Positive Cases: 15

Of which 0-18 years: 0

In quarantine: 10

Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Khurda: 9

3. Sambalpur: 1

4. Sundargarh: 1

5. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 21

Cumulative tested: 31627610

Positive: 1288372

Recovered: 1279083

Active cases: 110