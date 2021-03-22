Odisha reports 146 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 146 Covid-19 new Positives Cases in last 24 hours.
New Positives Cases: 146
In quarantine: 87
Local contacts: 59
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 4
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Balangir: 9
5. Cuttack: 25
6. Ganjam: 5
7. Jagatsinghpur: 3
8. Jajpur: 4
9. Jharsuguda: 1
10. Kalahandi: 2
11. Kendrapada: 1
12. Khurda: 35
13. Mayurbhanj: 13
14. Nawarangpur: 1
15. Nuapada: 12
16. Puri: 2
17. Rayagada: 2
18. Sambalpur: 1
19. Sundargarh: 12
20. State Pool: 8
New recoveries: 58
Cumulative tested: 8814159
Positive: 338963
Recovered: 336124
Active cases: 867