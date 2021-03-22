Odisha reports 146 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 146 Covid-19 new Positives Cases in last 24 hours.

New Positives Cases: 146

In quarantine: 87

Local contacts: 59

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Balangir: 9

5. Cuttack: 25

6. Ganjam: 5

7. Jagatsinghpur: 3

8. Jajpur: 4

9. Jharsuguda: 1

10. Kalahandi: 2

11. Kendrapada: 1

12. Khurda: 35

13. Mayurbhanj: 13

14. Nawarangpur: 1

15. Nuapada: 12

16. Puri: 2

17. Rayagada: 2

18. Sambalpur: 1

19. Sundargarh: 12

20. State Pool: 8

New recoveries: 58

Cumulative tested: 8814159

Positive: 338963

Recovered: 336124

Active cases: 867