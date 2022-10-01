Odisha reports 146 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 146 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 30th Sept

New Positive Cases: 146

Of which 0-18 years: 13

In quarantine: 86

Local contacts: 60

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Cuttack: 17

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Gajapati: 4

8. Ganjam: 1

9. Jagatsinghpur: 3

10. Jajpur: 6

11. Kandhamal: 2

12. Kendrapada: 1

13. Khurda: 24

14. Koraput: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 4

16. Nawarangpur: 4

17. Nayagarh: 6

18. Puri: 22

19. Sambalpur: 6

20. Sonepur: 6

21. Sundargarh: 13

22. State Pool: 6

New recoveries: 209

Cumulative tested: 33589316

Positive: 1334236

Recovered: 1323646

Active cases: 1343