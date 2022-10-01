Odisha reports 146 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 146 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 30th Sept
New Positive Cases: 146
Of which 0-18 years: 13
In quarantine: 86
Local contacts: 60
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 14
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Cuttack: 17
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Gajapati: 4
8. Ganjam: 1
9. Jagatsinghpur: 3
10. Jajpur: 6
11. Kandhamal: 2
12. Kendrapada: 1
13. Khurda: 24
14. Koraput: 1
15. Mayurbhanj: 4
16. Nawarangpur: 4
17. Nayagarh: 6
18. Puri: 22
19. Sambalpur: 6
20. Sonepur: 6
21. Sundargarh: 13
22. State Pool: 6
New recoveries: 209
Cumulative tested: 33589316
Positive: 1334236
Recovered: 1323646
Active cases: 1343