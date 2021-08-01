Odisha reports 1,437 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,437 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 978705. Khordha district registered the Highest of 409 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 190 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 31st July
New Positive Cases: 1437
In quarantine: 832
Local contacts: 605
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 47
2. Balasore: 64
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Bhadrak: 47
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 190
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 21
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 10
12. Jagatsinghpur: 86
13. Jajpur: 66
14. Jharsuguda: 5
15. Kalahandi: 6
16. Kandhamal: 14
17. Kendrapada: 41
18. Keonjhar: 19
19. Khurda: 409
20. Koraput: 5
21. Malkangiri: 7
22. Mayurbhanj: 40
23. Nawarangpur: 2
24. Nayagarh: 36
25. Puri: 146
26. Rayagada: 11
27. Sambalpur: 16
28. Sonepur: 13
29. Sundargarh: 29
30. State Pool: 82
New recoveries: 1899
Cumulative tested: 16097412
Positive: 978705
Recovered: 956828
Active cases: 15858