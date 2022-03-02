Odisha reports 143 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 143 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1285349. Khordha district registered the Highest of 8 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 8 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 1st March

New Positive Cases: 143

Of which 0-18 years: 28

In quarantine: 86

Local contacts: 57

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 8

2. Balasore: 11

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 8

8. Gajapati: 20

9. Ganjam: 2

10. Jagatsinghpur: 1

11. Jajpur: 4

12. Jharsuguda: 10

13. Kandhamal: 1

14. Kendrapada: 13

15. Khurda: 8

16. Koraput: 6

17. Mayurbhanj: 7

18. Nawarangpur: 4

19. Nayagarh: 2

20. Puri: 2

21. Rayagada: 1

22. Sambalpur: 11

23. Sonepur: 6

24. Sundargarh: 9

25. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 314

Cumulative tested: 29358741

Positive: 1285349

Recovered: 1274048

Active cases: 2163