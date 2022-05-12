Odisha Reports 14 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 14 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288253. Khordha district registered the Highest of 4 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 11th May

New Positive Cases: 14

Of which 0-18 years: 4

In quarantine: 8

Local contacts: 6

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 1

2. Gajapati: 2

3. Jajpur: 1

4. Kendrapada: 2

5. Khurda: 4

6. Nuapada: 2

7. Sambalpur: 1

8. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 10

Cumulative tested: 31485981

Positive: 1288253

Recovered: 1278939

Active cases: 135