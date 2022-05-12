Odisha Reports 14 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 14 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288253. Khordha district registered the Highest of 4 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 11th May
New Positive Cases: 14
Of which 0-18 years: 4
In quarantine: 8
Local contacts: 6
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Cuttack: 1
2. Gajapati: 2
3. Jajpur: 1
4. Kendrapada: 2
5. Khurda: 4
6. Nuapada: 2
7. Sambalpur: 1
8. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 10
Cumulative tested: 31485981
Positive: 1288253
Recovered: 1278939
Active cases: 135