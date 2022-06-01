Odisha Reports 14 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 14 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288454 . Khurdha district registered the Highest of 9 COVID19 infections followed by Sundargarh district with 2 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 31st May

New Positive Cases: 14

Of which 0-18 years: 0

In quarantine: 8

Local contacts: 6

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 1

2. Khurda: 9

3. Sundargarh: 2

4. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 5

Cumulative tested: 31760095

Positive: 1288454

Recovered: 1279196

Active cases: 79