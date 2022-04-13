Odisha reports 14 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 14 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287874. Sundargarh district registered the Highest of 4 COVID19 infections followed by Balasore district with 2 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 12th April

New Positive Cases: 14

Of which 0-18 years: 3

In quarantine: 8

Local contacts: 6

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Balangir: 3

3. Deogarh: 1

4. Gajapati: 1

5. Kendrapada: 2

6. Sonepur: 1

7. Sundargarh: 4

New recoveries: 21

Cumulative tested: 30969465

Positive: 1287874

Recovered: 1278569

Active cases: 130