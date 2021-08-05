Odisha reports 1,342 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,342 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 963718 . Khordha district registered the Highest of 477 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 164 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 4th August

New Positive Cases: 1342

In quarantine: 775

Local contacts: 567

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 30 Balasore: 59 Bargarh: 8 Bhadrak: 40 Balangir: 3 Cuttack: 164 Deogarh: 3 Dhenkanal: 19 Gajapati: 4 Ganjam: 9 Jagatsinghpur: 78 Jajpur: 66 Jharsuguda: 3 Kalahandi: 3 Kandhamal: 5 Kendrapada: 43 Keonjhar: 23 Khurda: 477 Koraput: 11 Malkangiri: 7 Mayurbhanj: 41 Nawarangpur: 2 Nayagarh: 28 Nuapada: 3 Puri: 55 Rayagada: 18 Sambalpur: 18 Sonepur: 4 Sundargarh: 13 State Pool: 105

New recoveries: 1630

Cumulative tested: 16355276

Positive: 983523

Recovered: 963718

Active cases: 13516