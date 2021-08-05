Odisha reports 1,342 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,342 new  COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 963718 . Khordha district registered the Highest of 477 COVID19 infections followed by  Cuttack district with 164 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 4th August

New Positive Cases: 1342

In quarantine: 775

Local contacts: 567

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 30
  2. Balasore: 59
  3. Bargarh: 8
  4. Bhadrak: 40
  5. Balangir: 3
  6. Cuttack: 164
  7. Deogarh: 3
  8. Dhenkanal: 19
  9. Gajapati: 4
  10. Ganjam: 9
  11. Jagatsinghpur: 78
  12. Jajpur: 66
  13. Jharsuguda: 3
  14. Kalahandi: 3
  15. Kandhamal: 5
  16. Kendrapada: 43
  17. Keonjhar: 23
  18. Khurda: 477
  19. Koraput: 11
  20. Malkangiri: 7
  21. Mayurbhanj: 41
  22. Nawarangpur: 2
  23. Nayagarh: 28
  24. Nuapada: 3
  25. Puri: 55
  26. Rayagada: 18
  27. Sambalpur: 18
  28. Sonepur: 4
  29. Sundargarh: 13
  30. State Pool: 105

New recoveries: 1630

Cumulative tested: 16355276

Positive: 983523

Recovered: 963718

Active cases: 13516

 

 

 

