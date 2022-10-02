Odisha reports 131 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 131 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 1st Oct
New Positive Cases: 131
Of which 0-18 years: 15
In quarantine: 77
Local contacts: 54
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)
1. Balasore: 9
2. Bargarh: 3
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Balangir: 2
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 1
7. Deogarh: 3
8. Gajapati: 5
9. Jagatsinghpur: 3
10. Jajpur: 6
11. Kalahandi: 1
12. Khurda: 30
13. Koraput: 1
14. Mayurbhanj: 8
15. Nawarangpur: 5
16. Nayagarh: 3
17. Nuapada: 6
18. Puri: 5
19. Rayagada: 1
20. Sambalpur: 14
21. Sonepur: 3
22. Sundargarh: 12
23. State Pool: 5
New recoveries: 197
Cumulative tested: 33600033
Positive: 1334367
Recovered: 1323843
Active cases: 1276