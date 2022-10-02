Odisha reports 131 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 131 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 1st Oct

New Positive Cases: 131

Of which 0-18 years: 15

In quarantine: 77

Local contacts: 54

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)

1. Balasore: 9

2. Bargarh: 3

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Balangir: 2

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 1

7. Deogarh: 3

8. Gajapati: 5

9. Jagatsinghpur: 3

10. Jajpur: 6

11. Kalahandi: 1

12. Khurda: 30

13. Koraput: 1

14. Mayurbhanj: 8

15. Nawarangpur: 5

16. Nayagarh: 3

17. Nuapada: 6

18. Puri: 5

19. Rayagada: 1

20. Sambalpur: 14

21. Sonepur: 3

22. Sundargarh: 12

23. State Pool: 5

New recoveries: 197

Cumulative tested: 33600033

Positive: 1334367

Recovered: 1323843

Active cases: 1276