Odisha reports 13 new COVID19 deaths; total death toll rises to 272

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registers highest single-day Spike of 13 COVID19 deaths. Death toll in Odisha due to COVID19 rises to 272. Six from Ganjam, 2 from Koraput, 1 each from Balasore, Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Bargarh & Nayagarh

Demise of thirteen Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 81 year old Male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

2. A 52 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension, Old Cerebro Vascular Accident.

3. A 60 year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Hypertension, & morbid obesity.

4. A 47 year old male of Koraput district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5. A 65 year old male of Koraput district.

6. A 39 year old male of Bargarh district.

7. A 60 year old male of Nayagarh district.

8. A 65 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

9. A 40 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

10. A 60 year old female of Ganjam district.

11. A 66 year old male of Ganjam district.

12. A 37 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

13. A 50 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

It should be Odisha reports 1734 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, Tally rises to 45,927. 1075 cases from quarantine centre and Local contacts cases at 659.

