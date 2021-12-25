Odisha reports 124 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 124 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1053769. Khordha district registered the Highest of 61 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 8 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 24th December

New Positive Cases: 124

Of which 0-18 years: 17

In quarantine: 75

Local contacts: 49

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 8

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Gajapati: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 1

10. Jajpur: 4

11. Jharsuguda: 5

12. Kendrapada: 1

13. Khurda: 61

14. Mayurbhanj: 2

15. Nayagarh: 1

16. Nuapada: 2

17. Puri: 2

18. Sambalpur: 2

19. Sundargarh: 2

20. State Pool: 13

New recoveries: 210

Cumulative tested: 25174522

Positive: 1053769

Recovered: 1043601

Active cases: 1664