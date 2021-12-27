Odisha reports 123 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 123 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1054004. Khordha district registered the Highest of 53 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 10 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 26th December

New Positive Cases: 123

Of which 0-18 years: 17

In quarantine: 72

Local contacts: 51

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3

2. Bhadrak: 1

3. Cuttack: 10

4. Deogarh: 2

5. Gajapati: 4

6. Ganjam: 1

7. Jagatsinghpur: 2

8. Jajpur: 5

9. Khurda: 53

10. Mayurbhanj: 8

11. Nayagarh: 1

12. Puri: 2

13. Sambalpur: 19

14. State Pool: 12

New recoveries: 144

Cumulative tested: 25283814

Positive: 1054004

Recovered: 1043926

Active cases: 1572