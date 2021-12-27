Odisha reports 123 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 123 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1054004. Khordha district registered the Highest of 53 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 10 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 26th December
New Positive Cases: 123
Of which 0-18 years: 17
In quarantine: 72
Local contacts: 51
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 3
2. Bhadrak: 1
3. Cuttack: 10
4. Deogarh: 2
5. Gajapati: 4
6. Ganjam: 1
7. Jagatsinghpur: 2
8. Jajpur: 5
9. Khurda: 53
10. Mayurbhanj: 8
11. Nayagarh: 1
12. Puri: 2
13. Sambalpur: 19
14. State Pool: 12
New recoveries: 144
Cumulative tested: 25283814
Positive: 1054004
Recovered: 1043926
Active cases: 1572