Odisha reports 1216 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1216 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1057876. Khordha district registered the Highest of 456 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 80 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 4th Jan

New Positive Cases: 1216

Of which 0-18 years: 187

In quarantine: 710

Local contacts: 506

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 21

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 14

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 80

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 4

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 9

12. Jagatsinghpur: 13

13. Jajpur: 47

14. Jharsuguda: 33

15. Kalahandi: 4

16. Kendrapada: 9

17. Keonjhar: 25

18. Khurda: 456

19. Koraput: 3

20. Mayurbhanj: 40

21. Nawarangpur: 13

22. Nayagarh: 3

23. Nuapada: 2

24. Puri: 30

25. Rayagada: 8

26. Sambalpur: 99

27. Sonepur: 3

28. Sundargarh: 166

29. State Pool: 110

New recoveries: 121

Cumulative tested: 25821697

Positive: 1057876

Recovered: 1045376

Active cases: 3981