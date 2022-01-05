Odisha reports 1216 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1216 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1057876. Khordha district registered the Highest of 456 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 80 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 4th Jan
New Positive Cases: 1216
Of which 0-18 years: 187
In quarantine: 710
Local contacts: 506
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 6
2. Balasore: 2
3. Bargarh: 21
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 14
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 80
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 4
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 9
12. Jagatsinghpur: 13
13. Jajpur: 47
14. Jharsuguda: 33
15. Kalahandi: 4
16. Kendrapada: 9
17. Keonjhar: 25
18. Khurda: 456
19. Koraput: 3
20. Mayurbhanj: 40
21. Nawarangpur: 13
22. Nayagarh: 3
23. Nuapada: 2
24. Puri: 30
25. Rayagada: 8
26. Sambalpur: 99
27. Sonepur: 3
28. Sundargarh: 166
29. State Pool: 110
New recoveries: 121
Cumulative tested: 25821697
Positive: 1057876
Recovered: 1045376
Active cases: 3981