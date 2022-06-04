Odisha Reports 12 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 12 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288485 . Khurdha district registered the Highest of 6 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 3rd June
New Positive Cases: 12
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 7
Local contacts: 5
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)
1. Cuttack: 1
2. Kendrapada: 1
3. Khurda: 6
4. Nuapada: 1
5. Sambalpur: 1
6. Sundargarh: 1
7. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 13
Cumulative tested: 31794799
Positive: 1288485
Recovered: 1279227
Active cases: 79