Odisha Reports 12 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 12 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288485 . Khurdha district registered the Highest of 6 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 3rd June

New Positive Cases: 12

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 7

Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)

1. Cuttack: 1

2. Kendrapada: 1

3. Khurda: 6

4. Nuapada: 1

5. Sambalpur: 1

6. Sundargarh: 1

7. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 13

Cumulative tested: 31794799

Positive: 1288485

Recovered: 1279227

Active cases: 79