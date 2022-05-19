Odisha Reports 12 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 12 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288339 . Khurdha district registered the Highest of 6 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 18th May

New Positive Cases: 12

Of which 0-18 years: 2

In quarantine: 7

Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balangir: 1

2. Cuttack: 1

3. Gajapati: 2

4. Khurda: 6

5. Nuapada: 1

6. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 15

Cumulative tested: 31584097

Positive: 1288339

Recovered: 1279040

Active cases: 120