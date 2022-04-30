Odisha reports 12 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 12 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288046.Khurda district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 1 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 29th April
New Positive Cases:12
Of which 0-18 years: 3
In quarantine: 7
Local contacts: 5
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balangir: 1
2. Cuttack: 3
3. Jajpur: 1
4. Khurda: 2
5. Nuapada: 1
6. Rayagada: 1
7. Sambalpur: 1
8. Sundargarh: 1
9. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 10
Cumulative tested: 31296399
Positive: 1288046
Recovered: 1278789
Active cases: 80