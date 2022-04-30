Odisha reports 12 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 12 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288046.Khurda district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 29th April

New Positive Cases:12

Of which 0-18 years: 3

In quarantine: 7

Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balangir: 1

2. Cuttack: 3

3. Jajpur: 1

4. Khurda: 2

5. Nuapada: 1

6. Rayagada: 1

7. Sambalpur: 1

8. Sundargarh: 1

9. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 10

Cumulative tested: 31296399

Positive: 1288046

Recovered: 1278789

Active cases: 80