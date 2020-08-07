Odisha reports 12 COVID19 deaths in last 24 hrs; Death toll 247

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports highest-single day spike of 12 COVID19 deaths in last 24 hrs. Death toll increases to 247. The deaths are reported from Ganjam (3), Sundargarh (3), Mayurbhanj (1), Bhadrak (1), Dhenkanal (1), Gajapati (1), Kendrapada (1), Sambalpur (1).

12 COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 55-year old Male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2. A 36-year old male of Kendrapada district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

3. A 78-year old female of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

4. A 55-year old male of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5. A 61-year old male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

6. A 77-year old male of Sundergarh district.

7. A 77-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

8. A 66-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

9. A 52-year old male of Ganjam district.

10. A 50-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

11. A 62-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

12. A 34-year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

It should be noted that Odisha reports Highest single-day spike of 1833 new Covid-19 positive cases. 1118 from quarantine centres & 715 local contacts. Tally breaches 42,000-mark and stands at 42550. Khurda records the highest number of Covid19 cases in Odisha by surpassing Ganjam. New coronavirus cases in Khurda stand at 298 while there are 279 positives in Ganjam district. Rayagada reports steep spike of 152 cases today .

