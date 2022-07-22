Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 1178 Covid cases today.

Covid-19 Report For 21st July

New Positive Cases: 1178

Of which 0-18 years: 146

In quarantine: 690

Local contacts: 488

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 18

3. Bargarh: 31

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Balangir: 11

6. Boudh: 19

7. Cuttack: 104

8. Deogarh: 10

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 4

11. Ganjam: 1

12. Jagatsinghpur: 8

13. Jajpur: 34

14. Jharsuguda: 17

15. Kalahandi: 32

16. Kandhamal: 13

17. Kendrapada: 13

18. Keonjhar: 12

19. Khurda: 252

20. Koraput: 13

21. Mayurbhanj: 97

22. Nawarangpur: 9

23. Nayagarh: 30

24. Nuapada: 13

25. Puri: 20

26. Rayagada: 23

27. Sambalpur: 111

28. Sonepur: 18

29. Sundargarh: 194

30. State Pool: 57

New recoveries: 1026

Cumulative tested: 32456798

Positive: 1304369

Recovered: 1287941

Active cases: 7245