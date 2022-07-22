Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 1178 Covid cases today.
Covid-19 Report For 21st July
New Positive Cases: 1178
Of which 0-18 years: 146
In quarantine: 690
Local contacts: 488
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 18
3. Bargarh: 31
4. Bhadrak: 10
5. Balangir: 11
6. Boudh: 19
7. Cuttack: 104
8. Deogarh: 10
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 4
11. Ganjam: 1
12. Jagatsinghpur: 8
13. Jajpur: 34
14. Jharsuguda: 17
15. Kalahandi: 32
16. Kandhamal: 13
17. Kendrapada: 13
18. Keonjhar: 12
19. Khurda: 252
20. Koraput: 13
21. Mayurbhanj: 97
22. Nawarangpur: 9
23. Nayagarh: 30
24. Nuapada: 13
25. Puri: 20
26. Rayagada: 23
27. Sambalpur: 111
28. Sonepur: 18
29. Sundargarh: 194
30. State Pool: 57
New recoveries: 1026
Cumulative tested: 32456798
Positive: 1304369
Recovered: 1287941
Active cases: 7245