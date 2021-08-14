Odisha reports 1,132 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,132 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 993507. Khordha district registered the Highest of 410 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 197 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 13th August
New Positive Cases: 1132
In quarantine: 657
Local contacts: 475
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 25
2. Balasore: 70
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 14
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 197
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 11
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 2
12. Jagatsinghpur: 42
13. Jajpur: 29
14. Jharsuguda: 1
15. Kalahandi: 7
16. Kandhamal: 4
17. Kendrapada: 27
18. Keonjhar: 15
19. Khurda: 410
20. Koraput: 3
21. Malkangiri: 10
22. Mayurbhanj: 40
23. Nawarangpur: 1
24. Nayagarh: 31
25. Puri: 22
26. Rayagada:7
27. Sambalpur: 15
28. Sonepur: 1
29. Sundargarh: 23
30. State Pool: 94
New recoveries: 1243
Cumulative tested: 16957359
Positive: 993507
Recovered: 975999
Active cases: 10632