Odisha reports 113 Covid19 new positive cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 113 fresh positive cases in last 24 hours; 67 from quarantine, 46 local contacts.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 2
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Balangir: 3
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 17
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Gajapati: 1
9. Jagatsinghpur: 5
10. Jajpur: 4
11. Jharsuguda: 4
12. Kalahandi: 7
13. Kendrapada: 3
14. Keonjhar: 2
15. Khurda: 14
16. Koraput: 1
17. Mayurbhanj: 11
18. Nuapada: 4
19. Rayagada: 1
20. Sambalpur: 3
21. Sundargarh: 20
22. State Pool: 3
New recoveries: 82
Cumulative tested: 8835551
Positive: 339076
Recovered: 336206
Active cases: 898