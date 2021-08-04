Odisha reports 1,315 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,315 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 982181. Khordha district registered the Highest of 413 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 198 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 3rd August
New Positive Cases: 1315
In quarantine: 762
Local contacts: 553
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 52
2. Balasore: 43
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 49
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 198
8. Deogarh: 7
9. Dhenkanal: 18
10. Gajapati: 5
11. Ganjam: 11
12. Jagatsinghpur: 53
13. Jajpur: 89
14. Kalahandi: 4
15. Kandhamal: 4
16. Kendrapada: 28
17. Keonjhar: 13
18. Khurda: 413
19. Koraput: 6
20. Malkangiri: 5
21. Mayurbhanj: 62
22. Nawarangpur: 4
23. Nayagarh: 25
24. Nuapada: 6
25. Puri: 67
26. Rayagada: 12
27. Sambalpur: 23
28. Sonepur: 8
29. Sundargarh: 16
30. State Pool: 84
New recoveries: 1702
Cumulative tested: 16289130
Positive: 982181
Recovered: 962088
Active cases: 13872