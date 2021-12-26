Odisha reports 112 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 112 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1053881. Khordha district registered the Highest of 56 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 13 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 25th December
New Positive Cases: 112
Of which 0-18 years: 17
In quarantine: 67
Local contacts: 45
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 2
3. Cuttack: 13
4. Gajapati: 3
5. Ganjam: 2
6. Jagatsinghpur: 3
7. Jajpur: 2
8. Jharsuguda: 2
9. Kendrapada: 3
10. Khurda: 56
11. Mayurbhanj: 1
12. Nayagarh: 1
13. Puri: 2
14. Rayagada: 1
15. Sambalpur: 3
16. Sundargarh: 5
17. State Pool: 12
New recovery: 181
Cumulative tested: 25228730
Positive: 1053881
Recovered: 1043782
Active cases: 1594