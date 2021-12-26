Odisha reports 112 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 112 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1053881. Khordha district registered the Highest of 56 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 13 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 25th December

New Positive Cases: 112

Of which 0-18 years: 17

In quarantine: 67

Local contacts: 45

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 2

3. Cuttack: 13

4. Gajapati: 3

5. Ganjam: 2

6. Jagatsinghpur: 3

7. Jajpur: 2

8. Jharsuguda: 2

9. Kendrapada: 3

10. Khurda: 56

11. Mayurbhanj: 1

12. Nayagarh: 1

13. Puri: 2

14. Rayagada: 1

15. Sambalpur: 3

16. Sundargarh: 5

17. State Pool: 12

New recovery: 181

Cumulative tested: 25228730

Positive: 1053881

Recovered: 1043782

Active cases: 1594