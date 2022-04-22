Odisha reports 11 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 11 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287979. Khurda district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 3 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 21st April
New Positive Cases: 11
Of which 0-18 years: 2
In quarantine: 6
Local contacts: 5
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balangir: 2
2. Cuttack: 2
3. Kendrapada: 2
4. Khurda: 2
5. Sambalpur: 3
New recoveries: 14
Cumulative tested: 31141929
Positive: 1287979
Recovered: 1278701
Active cases: 101